MORE MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR SELF-DEALING BETWEEN THE BUREAUCRACY AND SO-CALLED NGOS: Labor Department Confirms Bureaucrat on Leave Amid Woke Conflict of Interest Questions.

A nonprofit that supports unions across the world received extra infusions of cash from a federal agency after one of the union group’s employees took a leadership role at the agency. She later went on to serve as the agency’s acting chief of staff.

Lauren Stewart spent 15 years at the Solidarity Center, a left-leaning nonprofit that supports unions, advocated for “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and champions “climate justice.” She joined a subagency in the Labor Department in 2022, and in the years since, that agency awarded the Solidarity Center millions more than it had under previous administrations. A Labor Department official told The Daily Signal that Stewart had been placed on administrative leave in April.

Stewart’s role at the department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs draws increased scrutiny after the Solidarity Center sued the bureau for canceling the grants under the Trump administration.