CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Supreme Court Denies Cert in Snope, Ocean State Second Amendment Cases.

The Supreme Court has denied cert in two key Second Amendment cases. Snope v. Brown (Maryland’s “assault weapons” ban) and Ocean State Tactical v. Rhode Island (“high capacity” magazine ban). The Supreme Court has forsaken us, at least for now.

As Josh Blackman wrote at Reason’s Volokh Conspiracy . . .

“Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch would have granted. Justice Barrett, as usual said nothing. Justice Kavanaugh wrote a very unusual statement respecting the denial of the petition. The first two paragraphs explain why the Maryland decision was ‘questionable.’ If you read these parts, you would expect a grant. Indeed, Kavanaugh as circuit judge had found that the District of Columbia’s ban on AR-15s was unconstitutional.

Kavanaugh says the Court wants more time for percolation, apparently.