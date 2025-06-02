MATT TAIBBI: Jake Tapper’s Biden Book is Hilarious and Insane.

Holy catfish! I thought from online buzz that Original Sin was a mea culpa. It would own press failures to cover Joe Biden’s infirmity in a super-belated version of Canadian comic Bruce McCullough’s “I’m sorry I caused all that cancer” routine. But Original Sin isn’t that. It’s much crazier! Instead of a dreary and predictable book-length excuse for thousands of media professionals simultaneously whiffing on the most obvious story in history, it’s an ambitious book-length effort to absolve all concerned, pin an industry’s coverage mistake on its President Droolcup subject (a gambit many times ballsier than blaming one reporter, à la Judith Miller), all while additionally swirling a new storm system of bullshit storylines to delay more serious questions about things like who was just president for four years. It’s the opposite of a mea culpa and the literary degree of difficulty is awesome, equivalent to a blind unicyclist trying to juggle six chainsaws. Do Jake and Alex pull it off? They don’t! But they sure leave a hell of a lot of blood on stage.

Exit quote: “Tapper right now is getting toasted by everyone from Jon Stewart to Hunter Biden for saying things like, ‘I do not accept that I was part of a cover-up,’ but I almost feel like that’s too serious a criticism for a book like this. People should more find it funny, for its sheer irrelevance and circle-jerkness.”

Taibbi is talking about Tapper, but that’s an apt description of the entire Democrat-Media Complex.