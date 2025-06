ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: Andrew McCabe Can’t Understand Why Kash Patel Called Boulder Attack Terrorism.

Meanwhile, back on planet earth: “The Egyptian illegal immigrant who used a flamethrower and molotov cocktails to set a group of Jewish people on fire Sunday at a demonstration in Boulder, Colo. is now facing federal hate crime charges for attacking a group of demonstrators bringing attention to the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity.”