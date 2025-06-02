JIM GERAGHTY: The Ideology and Violence of Hamas Take Root Here in America.

The ugly truth is that Hamas’s war against the Jews has come to America. Sure, the perpetrators of these attacks may not have Hamas membership cards, but their worldview, agenda, and increasingly, their methods are indistinguishable from that of the terrorist group.

And this is why no one believes, or should believe, anyone who says, “I’m not antisemitic, I’m just anti-Zionist.”

You may say you’re anti-Zionist, but your political allies keep trying to kill random Jews. They also keep tearing down public menorahs, making threats to Hillels on college campuses, spray-painting hateful messages on synagogues. This crowd insists it is only objecting to the policies of the Israeli government and, entirely coincidentally, that rage just keeps accidentally hitting random American Jews.

The governor’s mansion is not an IDF base. A young couple are not IDF soldiers. A parade of elderly Americans calling for the hostages to be released is not an IDF commando unit.

One of the core tenets of Hamas and every other virulently antisemitic terrorist group is that there is no such thing as an innocent civilian, that every Jew everywhere in the world is a legitimate target. We’re seeing that same worldview at work on our own soil. These people don’t hate Israel; they just hate Jews and don’t want to admit it.

On May 27, the “DSA Liberation Caucus” — a self-described “Marxist-Leninist-Maoist caucus” within the Democratic Socialists of America — declared, “Free Elias Rodriguez and all political prisoners.”

Remember, Rodriguez shot and executed Milgrim as she attempted to crawl away. But in the minds of these people, he’s a “political prisoner.” You see, murder is part of their political agenda.