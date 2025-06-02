ROGER SIMON: Did CNN Cause the Boulder Terror Attack?

My title is deliberately salacious. Admittedly I’m in that kind of mood, given the events in Boulder June 1 and those in DC just a few days earlier. But that doesn’t mean I’m wrong.

The Intifada is being globalized, as they say. It’s here in the USA and it’s happening in high and low places.

The low, we can assume, refers to the two events above that were apparently perpetrated by lone wolves against Jews or their Christian supporters by single actors.

But who inspires them to act that way? Many people, actually, from our educational system to extremist politicians to foreign entities to religious zealots. But our media is prominent among them. When potential terrorists see Israel continually criticized in our media, they feel encouraged, correctly or not. They can think they are in a zone of safety here in the USA, that their act will be well received by many.