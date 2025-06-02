OUR NAVY ISN’T THINKING CREATIVELY; OUR ADVERSARIES ARE:

Why don’t we have modulars for ships? A warehouse of CIWS guns ready to bolt onto merchant ships in wartime? Containerized weapons?

Because Harvard Business School lied and taught the Pentagon that warehouses and stockpiles are budgetary kryptonite. https://t.co/6VNoeqVaGO

— John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) June 1, 2025