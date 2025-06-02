THIS, YES:
To repeat: Jews need to arm up. Especially for public gatherings. Become a hard target. https://t.co/144q9OpUYh
— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) June 2, 2025
Self-defense isn’t just a civil right — these days, it’s a civic duty.
