THE ISSUE IS NEVER THE ISSUE. THE ISSUE IS ALWAYS THE REVOLUTION:

Trans is focused on so heavily because it’s a proxy for undermining some of the most fundamental things actually. Trans ideology at its core is about spreading lies about biology and humanity, and using institutions, culture, thuggery and/or the state to enforce those lies. https://t.co/FuBxdlzeYd

— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2025