HOW ARE THOSE SPACE LASERS COMING ALONG? Scientists Spot Mysterious Object in Our Galaxy Pulsing Every 44 Minutes. “The object, which was named ASKAP J1832-0911 after Australia’s ASKAP radio telescope that was used to detect it, was discovered emitting two-minute-long pulses that would pause and then repeat 44 minutes later. As the Curtin press release explains, the researchers lucked out when they realized that NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory was observing the same part of the sky and detected the same repeating signal in X-ray form.”