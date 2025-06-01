GOVERNOR JAZZ HANDS: Tim Walz tells Democrats to ‘bully the sh*t’ out of Trump.

Minnesota Governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz told a crowd of Democrats in South Carolina that the party needs to be “meaner” and should “bully the sh*t” out of President Donald Trump. Walz made the remarks during his keynote address at a Democratic event, once again using profanity and aggressive rhetoric in an attempt to energize the party base.

“Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner, a little bit more fierce,” Walz told the crowd.

“The thing that bothers a teacher more than anything is to watch a bully,” the governor continued. “And when it’s a child, you talk to them and you tell them why bullying is wrong.”

“But when it’s an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the sh*t out of him back,” he added.

Walz also called Trump a “wannabe dictator.”