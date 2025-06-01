DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Doctor in Dem-led city forced out of office by homeless encampment on the roof of her building.

Dr. Tahani Soliman, owner of a Los Angeles County medical practice, has spent years battling a group of unhoused individuals who have turned her rooftop into their own personal space – terrorizing her staff, setting fires, and creating an unsafe work environment, KTLA News reported.

Now, the West Coast physician is officially walking away from her practice, overwhelmed by frustration and a glaring lack of urgency from city officials.

‘We are living in hell,’ Soliman told the outlet.

Located in a Huntington Park neighborhood, Soliman’s family medicine practice sits next to a multi-level parking garage.

However, the parking garage in question is notoriously a hotspot for the local homeless population – and alarmingly, it provides easy access to the rooftop of the doctor’s office.

For years, the self-employed doctor has endured the homeless encampment consistently taking over her building’s roof – stealing electricity, stripping scrap metal from air conditioning units and even starting trash fires.

As recently as Tuesday, a fire broke out atop the parking structure, forcing crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department to rush in and extinguish the blaze.

But this incident is far from isolated. It appears to simply be the breaking point in Soliman’s long-running struggle.