FINE, WHATEVER: As Republicans Pass Tax Cuts, Democrats Propose ‘Disability Reproductive Equity Day.’

The new legislation proposed by Democrats claims to commemorate the rights of people with disabilities and would establish a “Disability Reproductive Equity Day.” (RELATED: ROOKE: Planned Parenthood Has Found A New Way To Target Kids)

Citing a “long history of reproductive coercion impacting people with disabilities,” the bill argues that many have been systematically denied their “reproductive autonomy.”

The bill states that about 4.1 million parents in the U.S. have disabilities, while about one in four adults live with a disability and roughly one in ten “people with disabilities” are capable of becoming pregnant.

It specifically highlights “women with disabilities, people of color with disabilities, people with disabilities with low incomes, and LGBTQI+ people with disabilities.”