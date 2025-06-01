THE FRENCH CONNECTION: Mike Huckabee Has a Great Idea for Where to Put a Palestinian State.

Huckabee, according to a Saturday Fox News report, said that it was “incredibly inappropriate in the midst of a war that Israel is dealing with to go out and present something that I think increasingly Israelis are steadfast against.” Indeed, a majority of Israelis now oppose the “two-state solution,” after supporting it for a long time. That’s only reasonable, as it’s impossible to sustain the idea that the Palestinian Arabs will live side-by-side in peace with an Israel of any size. It’s much more likely that a Palestinian state would become a new jihad base for increased attacks against what’s left of Israel, just as Gaza did after the Israelis unilaterally withdrew from it in 2005.

The change in Israeli opinion on this issue came about largely because of Hamas’ brutal massacre of 1,200 Israelis. Huckabee observed succinctly: “Oct. 7 changed a lot of things.” Then he offered a modest proposal to the French diplomats who apparently plan to establish a Palestinian state without any input at all from the Israelis: “If France is really so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them–carve out a piece of the French Riviera and create a Palestinian state.”