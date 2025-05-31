CHRISTIAN TOTO: You Won’t Believe Why Patti LuPone is Under Cancel Cuture Fire.
Patti LuPone lacks a filter.
The Broadway legend says what she wants, no matter the subject. The best example?
She famously yelled at a patron during the pandemic for not wearing a mask mid-performance.
She also has said horrible things about Christians and a certain two-term president. More on that in a moment.
All of the above didn’t derail her professional career (nor should it). Now, after a curious series of comments found in a New Yorker profile, she could get booted from the upcoming Tony Awards gala.
The Broadway diva disinvited on her own turf? Inconceivable!
Read the whole thing, which includes LuPone comparing conservative Christians to Islamic terrorists, and calling for “the Kennedy Center to be ‘blown up’ due to its connection to the Trump administration,” both of which “unexpectedly” produced crickets from her fellow leftists.