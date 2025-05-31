CHRISTIAN TOTO: You Won’t Believe Why Patti LuPone is Under Cancel Cuture Fire.

Patti LuPone lacks a filter.

The Broadway legend says what she wants, no matter the subject. The best example?

She famously yelled at a patron during the pandemic for not wearing a mask mid-performance.

She also has said horrible things about Christians and a certain two-term president. More on that in a moment.

All of the above didn’t derail her professional career (nor should it). Now, after a curious series of comments found in a New Yorker profile, she could get booted from the upcoming Tony Awards gala.

The Broadway diva disinvited on her own turf? Inconceivable!