THE BBC OBTAINS A MOBILE PHONE SMUGGLED OUT OF NORTH KOREA:

This is 1984 level surveillance in practice. Crazy video. https://t.co/7acbzG72Xg — Aristonkle (@ParanoidPol) May 31, 2025

Forgetting that England in the 21st century resembles Orwell’s Airstrip One, the BBC thinks this is all wonderful stuff: