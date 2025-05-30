JIM TREACHER: Everybody Hates Jake.

Who is the audience for Jake Tapper’s new book, Original Sin? Apparently, there isn’t one. Republicans are mad at Tapper for pretending he had nothing to do with the cover-up of Joe Biden’s senility. Democrats are mad at him for admitting there was a cover-up of Joe Biden’s senility. He’s taking a drubbing from pretty much everybody. Tee-hee! Maybe that’s why his dumb book sold a mere 53,737 copies in its first week. Is that despite Tapper’s endless media tour promoting the book, or because of it? Is everybody else as sick of that insufferable bonehead as I am? Well, even if his book is a flop, at least he’s still a big hit on cable news, right? Right? Brian Flood, Fox News: CNN host Jake Tapper had his lowest-rated month in nearly a decade in May despite a whirlwind publicity tour giving him an onslaught of attention… “The Lead with Jake Tapper” averaged 525,000 total viewers from April 28 through May 25, shedding 25% of CNN’s audience in its timeslot from the same period last year in the process… It was Tapper’s lowest-rated month since August 2015. Ouch! His ratings are back down to pre-Trump levels.

Ace of Spades writes, “I actually know Jake Tapper’s real defense for covering up Biden’s dementia:”

If he were being honest — which he never is — he’d say, “Look, my audience consists entirely of Trump-deranged liberals. I cannot report the truth without losing my entire career. CNN wouldn’t even allow it. If I reported any of this before 2024 CNN would have had a ‘talk’ with me with the threat of suspension made clear. I’m showing ‘bravery’ [by Jake Tapper standards, at least] by just reporting a slim slice of the truth five years after it was obvious to all non-Trump-deranged liberals.” So Jake Tapper’s Trump-deranged audience — the only audience remaining after ten years of groteqesque leftwing propaganda from Jake Tapper and his fellow communists at CNN — is abandoning him, and I am, as forty-two-year=old Millennials on Twitter say, here for it.

John Nolte adds: Original Sin Authors Change Their Story … Again.

Of course, the media knew Biden was brain-dead. Of course, the media lied to us. You think we’re stupid? And what is groupthink if not something worse than a conspiracy, but The Way Things Are? We all saw it. All of us. There it was, the biggest scandal in presidential history and also the most blatantly obvious, and you serial liars still chose to gaslight and bully us. You whored out your credibility for the same reason you always whore out your credibility: to benefit Democrats.

But now it’s over, y’all. We see you. We all do. We all know how the fake media operate. The regime media have spent the last decades serially lying to us, getting crucial story after crucial story deliberately wrong, all to the benefit of their fascist, leftist agenda. And now no one listens to them anymore, and these two jokers aren’t moving many books. The best part of the video comes at the end, when Bari Weiss sticks it in both their asses: I think that one of the things that is kind of baffling about this story, is it’s so much, in the end, about groupthink and cowardice. Because normal, ordinary Americans who will watch the clip of him—you remember, when he was in the field with Georgia Meloni and those other people and he’s sort of stumbling and doesn’t know where to go—anyone can watch those 15-second clips—they don’t need any sources in Washington to know that person is infirm and certainly not capable of being the president of the United States.

We could also have years and years of seeing how Tapper treats people with an (R) after their name versus a (D):