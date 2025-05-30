THIS IS THE WAY: Watch: Absolutely Must-See Exchange Between CA Attorney and Defiant CNN Host on ‘Transgender’ Athlete.

California Attorney Julie Hamill became all of us on CNN on Friday after a truly incredible exchange with host Brianna Keilar. The argument at hand was over high-school student Junior AB Hernandez, a “transgender” athlete who “identifies” as a female but is a male. He is currently set to compete in several competitions at the state championship on Saturday. What made Hamill’s appearance on CNN so noteworthy, though, was her dogged pursuit of the truth in the face of Keilar’s attempted enforcement of transgender ideology. It was one of those rare moments on a mainstream press network where a guest didn’t just roll over in the face of scrutiny over stating biological reality. A fair warning that you may find yourself feeling extremely satisfied after watching this.

NEW: California attorney Julie Hamill corrects CNN's Brianna Keilar after she tried calling biological male track athlete AB Hernandez a girl. Keilar was very confused during the interview & struggled to keep up. Keilar: What would make this fair for her to compete? Hamill:… pic.twitter.com/gNdmkI6BkM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 30, 2025

Exit quote: “All the praise in the world for Hamill speaking the hard truth to a CNN hack who has gotten way too comfortable having her priors confirmed. AB Hernandez is a male. He is not a girl. He can not become a girl. California can do without federal funding if it would like to place his delusions over the well-being of female athletes in the state.”