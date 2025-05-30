TANNED, RESTED, AND TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Responds To Book: “I’m Mentally Incompetent, I Can’t Walk, And I Could Beat The Hell Outta Both Of Them.”

REPORTER: What has this been like for your family? Obviously, this is also an emotional time. This is the ten-year anniversary of your son Beau’s passing. You received this diagnosis just two weeks before that.

BIDEN: Well, we’re all optimistic about the diagnosis. Matter of fact, one of the leading surgeons in the world is working with me. And he had diagnosed the same exact thing 32 years ago. He’s alive and well and doing very well. So we’re optimistic. We’re optimistic.

REPORTER: There’s also been a lot of discussion recently about your mental and physical capabilities while you were in office.

BIDEN: You can see that I’m mentally incompetent and I can’t walk, and I can beat the hell out of both of them.

REPORTER: Do you want to reply to any of those reports, and also to the fact that there are some Democrats who are now questioning whether you should have run for reelection in the first place?

BIDEN: Why didn’t they run against me then? Because I’d have beaten them.

REPORTER: Do you have any regrets?

BIDEN: No, I don’t have any regrets. Look, there’s a lot going on, and I think we’re in a really difficult moment—not only in American history but in world history. I think we’re in one of those inflection points in history where the decisions we make in the next little bit are going to determine what things look like for the next 20 years. I’ve been talking about that for a long time. And I’m very proud. I’d put my record as president against any president at all. You notice that 12 of the 10 leading presidential historians rated me pretty good up on that list—and the guy I ran against, I rated him last. So, we’ll see.