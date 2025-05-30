THE CAPITALISTS SOCIALISTS WILL SELL US THE ROPE WITH WHICH WE WILL HANG THEM: How Churchill’s Successor Gave Stalin the MiG.

In the middle of the great fiscal crises that enveloped Britain between the end of Lend-Lease and the Marshall Plan, [Clement] Attlee personally authorized two export transactions with the Soviet Union for the sale of jet engines manufactured by Rolls-Royce—specifically, 10 Nene and 10 Derwent engines in May 1946, and a further 15 Nenes and 20 Derwents in March 1947. The transactions were small in scale: The two sales to the USSR earned Rolls-Royce the rather limited sum of £364,000, with the Nene priced at £7,300 and the smaller Derwent at £6,050. The Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust has not provided any comparative information concerning the company’s sales in 1946 and 1947. Nonetheless, it is possible to say that the money could not have been of much significance to Rolls-Royce. As for Britain as a whole, it was a trifle. By comparison, Britain imported grain and flour worth £3,248,000 from the USSR in September 1948 alone.

Since Bevin was comparing Stalin’s regime to the Nazis in January 1947, it was not the case that Attlee’s cabinet was seized with optimistic delusions concerning the nature of the USSR. In fact, already on June 5, 1946, Attlee had adopted Churchill’s phrase, “the Iron Curtain” when speaking of disagreements with the Soviet Union. At the same time, Attlee cynically called on Britain to “try and understand the Russian mind and Russian history” in pursuit of better relations. Remarkably, this attitude toward Russia, practically verbatim, is still common in 2025.

Attlee, at least, would quickly drop the act. In a speech on the occasion of May Day 1948, Attlee called Soviet methods as “ruthless and unscrupulous” as those of the Nazis. But the damage had been done. The 55 British engines, including five improved Nene IIs, were all delivered by November 1947. Attlee’s cabinet had handed over a critically important military technology to a regime that it had compared to the Nazis, in private before deliveries were complete, and in public shortly after the contracts had been fulfilled.

Postwar Soviet jets were made by reverse-engineering British Rolls-Royce jet engines (and as the above article at Tablet goes on to note, mounted inside fuselages whose swept-wings were designed by captured German engineers). The postwar Soviet bomber program was begun by reverse-engineering commandeered American B-29 bombers. And the Soviet A-bomb was created using top secret information smuggled out of the States by communist spies (including the Rosenbergs).

“In October 1985, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev visited France where he met with French President François Mitterrand. In candid conversations, Gorbachev told Mitterrand that the USSR was a Third World country with nuclear weapons.” A Third World country that made the most of the technology that had fallen into its hands after WWII.