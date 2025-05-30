CHANGE? DC mayor proposes repeal of sanctuary city law. “The law currently bans local police from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain illegal immigrants. The sanctuary city status prevents the city from asking about a detained person’s immigration status or releasing them to ICE or from allowing the federal agency to interview a suspect in local custody without a court order.”
