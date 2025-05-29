THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Sydney Sweeney To Start Selling Soap With Her Own Bathwater Mixed In.

Famous actress Sydney Sweeney joined forces with Dr. Squatch Soap Co. to make her dirty bathwater available for fans across the globe.

The superstar just made soap a little dirty, according to an Instagram post shared Thursday by Dr. Squatch, a personal care product company. Sweeney will dunk herself in bathwater that will be bottled up, turned into beauty soap, and sent to those that want to lather up with this intimate item.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” Sweeney wrote May 29 on her official Instagram page.