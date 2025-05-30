KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Open Borders Dems Can Never Wash the Blood Off of Their Hands. “Democratic politicians and their rancid lapdogs in the mainstream media keep prattling on about how mean the Trump administration is as it rounds up and deports people who shouldn’t be here. In their decades-long fictional immigration story, it’s only sweet people who are looking for a better life who come into this country illegally. They completely ignore the existence of cartels and act as if brutal tragedies like this one are anomalous.”