DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: No-zero grading lets no-show students graduate: ‘Just crazy.’

In Chicago, where fewer students are showing up and more are earning diplomas, some high schools are abandoning no-zero grading, report Mila Koumpilova and Sarah Karp on Chalkbeat.

At Richards Career Academy High School, which primarily enrolls Hispanic and black students from low-income families, “grading for equity” was introduced in 2019 to help ninth graders pass courses. “Students could redo assignments repeatedly and turn in work late. Even if they didn’t complete the assignment, the lowest score they could get was 50 rather than zero — a concept known as no-zero grading,” they write. When the pandemic closed schools, leniency spread to all classes.

No-zero grading is supposed to encourage students to keep trying after a missed assignment, but teachers say students can pass with little effort, and without learning the importance of showing up and doing the work. They worry they won’t be prepared for college or the workforce.