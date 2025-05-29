LESLEY STAHL HAS A SAD: It’s Hopeless, ‘I Don’t See a Path Out.’
America has no reason for hope – and there’s no way the nation can escape hopelessness – “60 Minutes” Correspondent Lesley Stahl says in a fearmongering PBS special purporting to examine the boundaries of presidential authority.
Stahl is a panelist in PBS’s misleadingly titled “How Much Executive Power Is Too Much? Breaking the Deadlock: A Power Play” – a transparently manipulative effort to vilify President Donald Trump by portraying the threat-to-democracy deeds of a hypothetical “President Powerton.”
After leading viewers to a foregone conclusion that Americans should fear and reject the drunk-with-power “President Powerton,” Moderator Aaron Tang asks panelists the following question:
“One last question: folks, is there any reason for hope?”
Not only is there no reason for hope, but there’s hope of having hope, because “all” of the nation’s institutions are irredeemable, Stahl answered:
“I am not hopeful. I look at all our institutions, all of which have lost the respect and trust of the American people. I worry about the future of democracy, obviously.
“And, I don’t see a path out. So, I’m kind of down.”
Not all panelists’ responses are shown, but the ones that “60 Minutes” chose to air express either hope for the nation or, at least, cautious optimism.
“America is crumbling because of this president,” Stahl declared earlier in the program.
In 2003, the year before Dan hit the fan at CBS, Stahl was asked about bias at her network by Fox News’ Cal Thomas:
[Stahl:] I’m going to attack your premise and say that I think the voices that are being heard in broadcast media today, are far more — the ones who are being heard, are far more likely to be on the right and avowedly so, and therefore, more — almost stridently so, than what you’re talking about.”
Thomas pounced: “Can you name a conservative journalist at CBS News?”
Stahl was flummoxed and denied that anyone at CBS is biased in any way: “Well I don’t know of anybody’s political bias at CBS News. I really think we try very hard to get any opinion that we have out of our stories. And most of our stories are balanced, and there are standards that say they need to be balanced. So if you have one side, you try to get the other side. And I’m not saying we don’t have opinions, but I’m saying we try to cleanse our stories of them.”
Such thinking is what drove the DNC-MSM into their box canyon; fast-forward to last December, where Megyn Kelly has some suggestions for Stahl’s industry on how to escape: Lesley Stahl, Van Jones ‘Extremely Worried’ About Death of Corporate Media Influence.
Megyn Kelly explains to Leslie Stahl (of CBS 60 Minutes) how they can recover their credibility.
— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 13, 2024