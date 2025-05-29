LESLEY STAHL HAS A SAD: It’s Hopeless, ‘I Don’t See a Path Out.’

America has no reason for hope – and there’s no way the nation can escape hopelessness – “60 Minutes” Correspondent Lesley Stahl says in a fearmongering PBS special purporting to examine the boundaries of presidential authority.

Stahl is a panelist in PBS’s misleadingly titled “How Much Executive Power Is Too Much? Breaking the Deadlock: A Power Play” – a transparently manipulative effort to vilify President Donald Trump by portraying the threat-to-democracy deeds of a hypothetical “President Powerton.”

After leading viewers to a foregone conclusion that Americans should fear and reject the drunk-with-power “President Powerton,” Moderator Aaron Tang asks panelists the following question:

“One last question: folks, is there any reason for hope?”

Not only is there no reason for hope, but there’s hope of having hope, because “all” of the nation’s institutions are irredeemable, Stahl answered:

“I am not hopeful. I look at all our institutions, all of which have lost the respect and trust of the American people. I worry about the future of democracy, obviously. “And, I don’t see a path out. So, I’m kind of down.”

Not all panelists’ responses are shown, but the ones that “60 Minutes” chose to air express either hope for the nation or, at least, cautious optimism.

“America is crumbling because of this president,” Stahl declared earlier in the program.