ROGER SIMON: How Culpable Is the UN in the Gaza War?

This is the same UN whose “humanitarian chief” as recently as a week ago accused Israel of imminently murdering 14,000 infants. From JNS:

“The United Nations and the BBC on Wednesday corrected a dramatic claim that 14,000 infants in the Gaza Strip faced death within 48 hours, clarifying that the figure actually refers to children at risk of severe malnutrition over the course of a full year.

“U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher made the claim on BBC Radio 4‘s “Today” program, saying: ‘There are 14,000 babies that will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them.’ The comment was quickly picked up by national media outlets, cited in U.K. parliamentary debates and referenced in international diplomatic discussions.”

This is evil propaganda that not even Hamas itself could duplicate.

By now the role of UNRWA in aiding Hamas in so many ways, including helping hide their munitions, missiles and launchers, command and control centers and so forth under hospitals and schools—all against international law— has been detailed ad infinitum.

With friends like the UN, who needs Al Jazeera?

And it doesn’t stop with UNRWA. Corruption is everywhere in the UN, a prominent example being the Oil-for-Food Programme that turned the Iraq War into a money machine for sleazy international bureaucrats. It’s almost as if the organization were set up for profiteering outside of legal jurisdiction. And who can forget how the UN’s World Health Organization tilted toward protecting China during COVID-19, therefore playing a large role in the global shutdown whose horrifying results are being questioned everywhere?

As a kid, when I would drive by the UN or visit with my father who then occasionally worked for WHO, I would look on its buildings with awe. Now I see it as evil on the East River. I know I am not alone in this.

What is to be done? Can it be resurrected?

In the short run, I doubt it. In many ways it is worse even than its short-lived predecessor, the League of Nations.

Maybe some day humanity will be able to countenance a genuine international organization without the endless corruption, manipulation and bias. But those days seem to be far off.

For now, we should save our money. And as for those magnificent buildings on the East River, such priceless real estate must have better uses.