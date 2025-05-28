CHANGE: Pentagon rolls out epic new ad touting end of wokeness under Trump, Hegseth: ‘No more gender confusion.’

The Pentagon rolled out a pulse-pounding new ad for Memorial Day weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday, narrated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Trump, that touted efforts to root out wokeness in the military.

Declaring that America’s fighting men and women are “laser-focused on our mission,” the spot shows service members taking part in intense training drills and battlefield combat while dramatic music swells and excerpts from speeches delivered by Trump and Hegseth play in the background.

“No more distraction, no more electric tanks, no more gender confusion, no more climate change worship. We are laser-focused on our mission of warfighting,” the defense secretary proclaims.

Trump then declares that the US will measure military success “not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars we end.”