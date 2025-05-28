CHANGE: The Dems Declare War on the Obama Boys.

This morning — at 5 a.m. on the flippin’ dot! — NBC News dropped a triple-bylined, 40+ paragraph bombshell: “Obama world loses its shine in a changing, hurting Democratic Party”

(I think there’s a typo in the title? Maybe they meant “Obama world loses its shine in a changing climate,” or something like that. Nonetheless…)

Folks, NBC News was obviously working on this story for a very long time. They had three journalists collaborating on it, including Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki, their “senior national political reporters.” They name-dropped 50 or so people in the first 30 paragraphs. Donors, activists, and big-time operatives were all interviewed.

A [feces]-ton of resources went into this story.

And NBC’s message was 100% unmistakable, paralleling this scene in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade:”

“Germany has declared war on the Jones boys!”

Only this time, the Democrats have declared war on the Obama boys:

More Democrats are openly criticizing Obama strategists and consultants, who were long treated as the high priests of their party’s politics. Democratic National Committee officials at a news event last month blamed Obama’s lack of investment in state parties over his two terms for setting back local organizing, with the party still feeling the effects. The so-called Obama coalition of voters — less politically engaged voters, younger voters and voters of color — is no more. In 2024, each of those groups shifted toward Trump in high numbers. Going forward, it could mark a clean slate for a party whose course for nearly two decades cascaded from decisions Obama had made. It was Obama who chose Biden as his vice president, offering him the elevated perch that set up his 2020 election and his aborted 2024 re-election. Obama selected Hillary Clinton as his secretary of state, then anointed her for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 race against Trump. The operatives Obama and his top aides empowered have carved out leading, decision-making roles at the top of the Democratic Party since then. But after 2024, more Democrats want to see that change. [emphasis added]

Pro Tip: When liberal journalists use a phrase like “high priests of their party’s politics,” you KNOW it’s gonna be followed by an angry slam. When your default setting is hostility to religion, you’re not using a phrase like “high priest” out of reverence, but out of snark.