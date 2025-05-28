AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES THE BABYLON BEE:

Shot:

Chaser: “Germany offers to host Harvard ‘exile campus,’” the London Telegraph today:

Harvard University could establish an “exile campus” on German soil in response to Donald Trump’s attempts to purge the institution of alleged Left-wing tendencies, Berlin’s culture minister has suggested.

This week, the US president tried to block the US’s oldest university from enrolling any more international students by ordering his embassies to pause student visa interviews. It followed efforts to cancel the university’s funding after it refused to remove diversity policies.

Wolfram Weimer, Germany’s culture minister, told Bloomberg News: “I suggest that Harvard University establish its own exile campus in Germany. Our country stands for freedom of art and the press, for quality of studies and openness, discourse and diversity.”