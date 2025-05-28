JEFF JACOBY: The real legacy of ‘Napalm Girl.’

“‘Napalm Girl’ has become embroidered with media myths — false, dubious, or improbable tales about and/or propagated by the news media,” W. Joseph Campbell wrote in his eye-opening 2016 book, “Getting It Wrong: Debunking the Greatest Myths in American Journalism.” A former reporter turned university professor, Campbell dissected many well-known tales about the press’s influence — from Edward R. Murrow’s takedown of Senator Joseph McCarthy to the Watergate coverage of reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein — and demonstrated that the media’s impact was not nearly as dramatic as legend has it.

The photo of the children running from their village is in the same category.

Ever since “Napalm Girl” first appeared, multiple distortions and exaggerations have attached to it. The most pernicious was that the children in the picture had been attacked by Americans. In fact, as contemporaneous news accounts made clear, the napalming of Trang Bàng was a tragic case of friendly fire by South Vietnam. For example, The New York Times headlined its story “South Vietnamese Drop Napalm on Own Troops.” The Chicago Tribune likewise reported on “napalm dropped by a Vietnamese air force Skyraider diving onto the wrong target.”

Yet the horror depicted in the photo has repeatedly been ascribed to the United States. Senator George McGovern, the 1972 Democratic presidential candidate, declared that the napalm that burned “little Kim and countless thousands of other children” had been “dropped in the name of America.” The following year Susan Sontag wrote in her award-winning book “On Photography” that little Kim had been “sprayed by American napalm.”

Campbell cites other instances of the claim, which keeps recurring. In a story mentioning the photograph as recently as January, The Independent described it as showing a Vietnamese girl “running down a street … as she flees an American napalm attack.”

Campbell punctures other myths about “Napalm Girl.” One is that the picture exerted such emotional power that it galvanized American public opinion against the war. Another is that its appearance sped up the US withdrawal from Vietnam.

Not so.

Claims that “Napalm Girl” stirred Americans to oppose the war have been made again and again. Journalism professor Samuel Freedman’s assertion that the “searing image played no small part in deepening opposition in the United States to the war” is one of many assembled in Campbell’s book.