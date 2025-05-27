BLUE CITY BLUES: Zohran Mamdani makes massive gains in NYC mayoral race — but still can’t topple Cuomo’s lead.

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is seemingly gaining ground on Andrew Cuomo in the mayoral primary race — but the ex-gov continues to come out on top, a new internal poll shows.

The survey, released Tuesday by Mamdani’s camp, has the state assemblyman from Queens coming in with 27% in the first round of rank-choice voting, with the next candidate failing to even register in the double digits.

But Cuomo maintains his lead in the crowded field, nabbing 40% of the vote — with the Democratic primary just four weeks away.