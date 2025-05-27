CHANGE: Trump admin issues pause on student visa interviews at all embassies.

The Trump administration on Tuesday reportedly issued a blanket pause on the scheduling of student visa interviews at embassies and consulates while it mulls the implementation of social media vetting for foreign students.

The interim pause came via an order from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Politico reported.

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued septel, which we anticipate in the coming days,” it read.