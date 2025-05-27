DON’T TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOE: Korea assessing China-made solar inverters after U.S. probe over undefined devices.

Korea is taking concrete steps to assess the potential security risks posed by China-made inverters, key in solar panels and batteries, following the launch of a probe into the devices in the United States after some unexplained communication components were found inside.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday it held a meeting last week with major domestic solar firms, including Hanwha Qcells, Hyundai Energy Solutions and Hyosung Heavy Industries, to review the current status of solar inverter deployment in the country and possible expected threats.

“The meeting aimed to gather industry input on potential cybersecurity risks associated with solar inverters,” the Industry Ministry said, adding that it currently has “no plans to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all inverters” distributed domestically.