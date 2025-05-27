MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: So This Latest Move Will Save the Democrats for Sure. “It isn’t easy being a Democrat these days, but don’t think for a moment they haven’t come up with a brand-new agenda — one that somehow isn’t any different from the old one going back to FDR. But it has a shiny new name, so they’ve got that going for them. Which is nice.”
