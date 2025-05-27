MATT MARGOLIS: The Most Hilarious Scheme yet for Democrats to Win Back Power.

Just when you think the Democratic Party couldn’t get more desperate or delusional, it manages to outdo itself. The latest scheme? Creating a “shadow cabinet” to challenge President Donald Trump’s agenda. And if that wasn’t absurd enough, wait until you hear who Democrats want to put in charge.

In fact, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin pitched this laughable concept to Politico, suggesting that ranking committee members could lead this pretend government.

I’m not even kidding. Politico loved the idea, but not the part about using ranking committee members.

“Ranking members have their uses,” Politico observes. “They’re good at reclaiming their time and making motions to recommit. But they are not the fresh faces who can give the Democratic Party a sleek new look.”

“So how best to assemble a shadow Cabinet?” Politico asks. “Tap accomplished people with the ability to speak plainly and the credibility to puncture the Trump administration’s often Orwellian narratives. Don’t limit members to professional politicians. Pitch a big tent. Don’t draw rigid ideological lines.”

And this shadow Cabinet reads like a parody list written by The Babylon Bee. For Homeland Security Secretary, Politico wants — no joke — Gisele Fetterman. Why her, of all people? Because she was an illegal immigrant.