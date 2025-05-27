May 27, 2025

A THREAD:

Exit quote: “He warns that DEI has morphed into ‘a quasi-religion’ — ‘a catechism that, if not dutifully followed, results both figuratively and literally in having your knuckles wrapped.’ Fear of speaking freely, he says, is widespread — ‘It’s shocking and it’s heartbreaking at Mr. Jefferson’s university.'”

Posted at 1:55 pm by Stephen Green