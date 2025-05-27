DECOUPLING: China Criticises Plan To Return Darwin Port To Australian Ownership.

China’s ambassador to Canberra has criticised the Australian government’s intention to return Darwin Port to local ownership, saying the Chinese company running the strategically located northern port should not be punished.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in April during the election campaign that his government was working on a plan to force the sale of Darwin Port from its Chinese owner on national interest grounds.

Australia sold the commercial port on a 99-year lease to Chinese company Landbridge in 2015, a move that was criticised by the U.S. president at the time, Barack Obama. Around 2,000 U.S. Marines exercise for six months of the year in the northern city.

Ambassador Xiao Qian said Landbridge Group had invested in the port and contributed to the local economy, according to a statement on Sunday by the Chinese embassy.