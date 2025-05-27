#METOO: Seattle Cops Have Finally Had it Up to HERE With the City.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) said on X Saturday night that they don’t have “the proper staffing to handle any more of these demonstrations that turn into mass arrests.”

They also warned that “this city lacks the political will to allow police to use the necessary tools to hold back criminal mobs to protect life and property.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that the city “is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice.”

“Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood.”

Why, yes, that was a provocative location for a MayDayUSA rally — and entirely the city’s fault.