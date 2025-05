NO MATTER HOW MUCH YOU DESPISE THE MEDIA…: Now We Know the Real Reason Tapper and Thompson Wrote About Biden. “Sure enough, the pivot is already underway. This week, while being interviewed by Wolf Blitzer, Tapper made it clear the book is less about reflecting on the media’s failure to vet Biden—but a call to arms to pivot directly to Trump.”

“Sure, we lied about Biden for years, but now that we’ve made a non-apology tour, you can totally trust us on Trump,” is quite the flex.