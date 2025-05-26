PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot:

He wanted Biden to win, so he lied to himself https://t.co/0bGM6l2t4H

● Chaser:

Remember when “Dr” Jill Biden told Jake Tapper he couldn’t talk or mention any of Biden’s Gaffes anymore “because of Donald Trump”?

Maybe this is why Tapper stayed quiet for four years while anyone with a functioning brain could see Biden was toast. pic.twitter.com/19JxPejH4b

— Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) May 25, 2025