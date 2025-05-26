DAVID SOLWAY: Mark Carney’s Plan for Canada. “Clearly, as Canada grows poorer Carney grows richer. There seems to be a reciprocal relation between the two phenomena. The average Canadian family paid nearly half its 2022 aggregate income in taxes, rising another 2.7 percent as of 2025. When it comes to taxes, especially Canada’s turbo-tax load, including value-added, carbon, excise and Harmonized Sales Tax (HST), the citizen’s loss is the treasury’s gain, whereas Carney’s gain is the treasury’s loss. Carney is a net-zero fanatic, but his business practices, investments and corporate deals ensure maximum net-yield. In other words, it’s net-zero for Canada, net-infinity for Carney. That is the essence of the prime minister’s fiscal calculations.”