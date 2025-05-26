A VIDEO WORTH WATCHING: or even subscribing to, that is, if you think American History and Free Speech matter.

Richard Miniter is an American investigative journalist and author, known for his work on national security and foreign policy. The video starts with the English Civil War And the Puritans, through The Left’s Fear of the Religious Right, and up to asking What’s the One Thing We’re Not Talking About That We Should Be?, and all points in-between.

Interviews and discourses with a wide range of bright minds, including Steven Fry, Sebastian Gorka, and Tom Holland are guests on various episodes.

Self-description: “TRIGGERnometry is a free speech YouTube show and podcast. We believe in open, fact-based discussion of important and controversial issues.”

Here’s the one I recommend highly with which to start (link here) Here’s the X link and here’s the Facebook link.