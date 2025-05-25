OH, THAT WAR ON MEN: Jake Tapper Says Liberal Podcaster Made Racism Jab After He Revealed Son Wants To Be a Cop: ‘This Is Why You F**kers Are Losing Elections.’

Tapper and his Original Sin co-author Alex Thompson joined Scott Galloway on The Prof G Pod on Thursday, and Tapper at one point recounted how a left-leaning podcaster made a racism jab about his son after Tapper revealed he wanted to go into law enforcement.

“My son is now 15 years old, and he’s a gamer. He’s a football fan, starting linebacker on his varsity football team. The Democratic Party has no way of communicating with him. They have no entree into his world,” Tapper said during a discussion on the Democratic Party’s struggles to reach young men.

The CNN anchor would not name the podcast he was referring to, but said he received an odd reaction after revealing his son’s intentions, simply saying it was a “left-leaning podcast that shall remain nameless.”*

Tapper and Thompson have visited numerous podcasts across the political spectrum while promoting their book, which focuses on former President Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline in office and the efforts taken to keep it hidden from the public.

“Their joke was about my 15-year-old son, ‘Oh, how does he feel about minorities?’ Like the idea that he wants to be a policeman, therefore he’s, he’s racist, my son. And like, you know, that was the big laugh. And then I got dragged in the comments and all that stuff and, and I thought to myself, ‘This is why you fuckers are losing elections,’” Tapper said.

“One hundred percent,” Galloway agreed.

Tapper argued terms like “toxic masculinity” are thrown at young men who have “worlds” that don’t center on politics.

“He’s 15. He thinks about World War II and gaming and playing linebacker, that’s his world,” Tapper said about his son. “You’re deciding he’s a racist because he wants to be a cop. And why does he want to be a cop? He wants to be a cop because he wants to help people, you know, and he thinks that’s the best way he can help people. And that’s how the Democratic Party talks to men, not just white men, but men.”