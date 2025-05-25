OH, THAT WAR ON MEN: Jake Tapper Says Liberal Podcaster Made Racism Jab After He Revealed Son Wants To Be a Cop: ‘This Is Why You F**kers Are Losing Elections.’
Tapper and his Original Sin co-author Alex Thompson joined Scott Galloway on The Prof G Pod on Thursday, and Tapper at one point recounted how a left-leaning podcaster made a racism jab about his son after Tapper revealed he wanted to go into law enforcement.
“My son is now 15 years old, and he’s a gamer. He’s a football fan, starting linebacker on his varsity football team. The Democratic Party has no way of communicating with him. They have no entree into his world,” Tapper said during a discussion on the Democratic Party’s struggles to reach young men.
The CNN anchor would not name the podcast he was referring to, but said he received an odd reaction after revealing his son’s intentions, simply saying it was a “left-leaning podcast that shall remain nameless.”*
Tapper and Thompson have visited numerous podcasts across the political spectrum while promoting their book, which focuses on former President Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline in office and the efforts taken to keep it hidden from the public.
“Their joke was about my 15-year-old son, ‘Oh, how does he feel about minorities?’ Like the idea that he wants to be a policeman, therefore he’s, he’s racist, my son. And like, you know, that was the big laugh. And then I got dragged in the comments and all that stuff and, and I thought to myself, ‘This is why you fuckers are losing elections,’” Tapper said.
“One hundred percent,” Galloway agreed.
Tapper argued terms like “toxic masculinity” are thrown at young men who have “worlds” that don’t center on politics.
“He’s 15. He thinks about World War II and gaming and playing linebacker, that’s his world,” Tapper said about his son. “You’re deciding he’s a racist because he wants to be a cop. And why does he want to be a cop? He wants to be a cop because he wants to help people, you know, and he thinks that’s the best way he can help people. And that’s how the Democratic Party talks to men, not just white men, but men.”
The New York Post notes today that, “This group is now the loneliest in the US, poll reveals — inside the shocking ‘epidemic:’”
A new Gallup poll has revealed that American men are the loneliest people.
To conduct their poll, researchers collected data from 2023 to 2024 — and discovered that US Gen Z and millennial men are the loneliest (25%) compared to only 18% of American women in the same age group.
That means that one in four American men under 35 feel more isolated than their peers in other countries — including France, Canada, Ireland and Spain.
* * * * * * * *
This common feeling of isolation “is the coming to a head of a set of forces that have been in existence in boys’ and mens’ lives for generations,” psychologist Michael Reichert, founding director of the Center for the Study of Boys’ and Girls’ Lives at the University of Pennsylvania and author of “How to Raise a Boy: The Power of Connection to Build Good Men” told Fortune Well.
And what exactly is causing today’s generation of young men to feel so secluded from the outside world?
According to experts, it’s from a variety of things.
Justin Yong, a New York City psychotherapist, told Fortune that men are disconnecting from the rest of the world thanks to toxic digital occupiers like gaming and porn that “give this short term dopamine hit and relief that replaces real intimacy and acts as a barrier to being vulnerable to how they might be feeling.”
Another ongoing issue among young men is “societal norms around what it means to be a man,” Yong told the outlet.
“The problem, of course, is that when they became less authentic, they alienated themselves from even their important relationships, feeling that they had to hide a part of themselves because the world didn’t want that from them… Beginning at age 4,” Recihert said.
Fortunately, Democrats have a plan to reach this group:
* As with Original Sin, which is loaded with unnamed sources, lest Tapper and Thompson cause Obama and Biden-era retreads potential jobs in future Democrat administrations, Tapper doesn’t want to risk a lefty podcaster being shamed, either.