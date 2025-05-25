USA TODAY: George Floyd’s legacy under siege as racial justice efforts lose ground, memorials removed.
While some work to preserve memories of the movement, others have found symbolic and substantive ways to try and erase it.
One by one, memorials to Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement have come down in recent years, including in Washington; Des Moines; Indianapolis; Salt Lake City; Santa Barbara, California; and Asheville, North Carolina.
Well, I hope they’re using tried and true methods that were approved by good ol’ Popular Mechanics magazine in June of 2020: How to Topple a Statue Using Science. Bring that sucker down without anyone getting hurt.
Additional helpful suggestions were published in June of 2020 as well: Professor of ‘art crime’ instructs protesters on better way to topple statues that offend them.
Exit questions: