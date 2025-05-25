USA TODAY: George Floyd’s legacy under siege as racial justice efforts lose ground, memorials removed.

Well, I hope they’re using tried and true methods that were approved by good ol’ Popular Mechanics magazine in June of 2020: How to Topple a Statue Using Science. Bring that sucker down without anyone getting hurt.

Additional helpful suggestions were published in June of 2020 as well: Professor of ‘art crime’ instructs protesters on better way to topple statues that offend them.

Exit questions: