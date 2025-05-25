PAY YOUR DEBTS: Millions of Americans hit with bad credit after missed student loan payments. “Credit scores dipped by more than 100 points for 2.2 million delinquent student loan borrowers, and 150 points or more for more than 1 million in the first three months of 2025, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. It’s the kind of credit score drop that follows a personal bankruptcy filing. Roughly 2.4 million of those Americans previously had favorable credit scores and would have qualified for car loans, mortgages or credit cards before these delinquencies were reported, researchers said.”