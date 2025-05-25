UNEXPECTEDLY: Despite decades of Democrat health initiatives, Americans are sicker than ever.

Another failed Democrat health program: former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act or Obamacare. It aimed to expand healthcare access, reduce costs, and improve care quality through insurance mandates, exchanges, and Medicaid expansion.

The truth and the outcome are vastly different than its intended purpose. While it insured 20 million more people, premiums and deductibles soared.

The average family premium exploded 61% from 2010 to 2020, and as a result, bureaucracy ballooned. Rural hospital closures spiked (138 since 2010), and some argue it entrenched a profit-driven system rather than addressing root inefficiencies. As premium prices rose, coverage quality declined l.

In February 2010, former First Lady Michelle Obama launched “Let’s Move,” a public health initiative aimed at reducing childhood obesity, and promoting healthy lifestyles among children in the United States.

In the midst of a growing obesity pandemic, it sought to encourage healthier eating habits through school lunch programs, increase physical activity and provide better access for nutritious foods.

The reality is that obesity rates haven’t demonstrably changed: 42% of U.S. adults were obese in 2020, up from 30% in 2000. The “Let’s Move” program often focused and implemented change on individual behavior while ignoring structural issues like food desserts, subsidy-driven cheap junk food, and sedentary environments.

The Healthy Lunchbox Campaign in California backfired when free lunch bags were found to contain lead, exposing kids to health risks.