IT IS UNWISE TO EMBARRASS LITTLE ROCKET MAN: North Korea detains 3 shipyard officials over the failed launch of a naval destroyer. “North Korea authorities have detained three shipyard officials over the recent failed launch of a naval destroyer, an incident that leader Kim Jong Un said was caused by criminal negligence, state media said Sunday.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.