YES, I TOO OFTEN CONFUSE JAKE TAPPER AND LAURENCE HARVEY: Dems are mad about Biden book. Jake Tapper must be a deep undercover MAGA agent.

It’s been a big week for news about former President Joe Biden.

On May 20, a book detailing Biden’s decline hit the bookshelves. And only days before, Biden announced he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

All of it has sparked intense speculation among the media and political leaders. “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” by CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, lays out in detail the lengths to which Biden’s family and closest aides went to try to hide the president’s true condition.

And thanks to a cooperative legacy media, the Biden cover-up went as planned until he showed the world just how bad things were at the June 2024 debate with Donald Trump.

Yet, even now, after so much attention and reporting on what Biden and Democrats attempted to keep from the American people, some in the media and many on the left are offering surprising takes.

Take this post on X from The Daily Beast, for example: “JD Vance wasted no time sharing his concerns that the former president was not ‘capable of doing the job’ while in office − fueling the MAGA conspiracy about a ‘cover-up’ of Biden’s health.”

The Daily Beast was responding to an answer Vance gave about Biden’s cancer news.

Or consider this observation from NBC News: “An initial wave of bipartisan sympathy for Biden’s cancer diagnosis has given way to suggestions from Trump’s allies that the former president’s inner circle masked his condition while he was in office to create an illusion that he was still up to the job.”

If the cover-up of Biden’s deterioration was a “MAGA conspiracy” by “Trump’s allies,” one must conclude the following: Tapper – and Thompson by association – are deep undercover MAGA agents.

It’s laughable, I know. But it’s essentially what Democrats and the liberal media are alleging.