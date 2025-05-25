TOO GOOD TO CHECK: Brazilian tribe sues for £113million after claims they became addicted to porn after Elon Musk’s Starlink system gave them access to high-speed internet.

An indigenous Brazilian tribe has sued the New York Times over a report which claimed they had become addicted to porn after Elon Musk‘s Starlink system gave them high-speed internet access. The Marubo tribe from the remote Javari valley, who existed in small huts scattered along the Itui River for hundreds of years, filed a defamation lawsuit seeking at least £133million ($180million) in damages this week at a Los Angeles Court. It also names TMZ and Yahoo as defendants, alleging their stories amplified and sensationalised the report for The Times and further tarnished the 2,000-member tribe. The suit claims the June 2024 NYT story by reporter Jack Nicas on how the tribe reacted to the satellite service introduction ‘portrayed the Marubo people as a community unable to handle basic exposure to the internet, highlighting allegations their youth had become consumed by pornography’.

Buried lede: Lionel Hutz is alive and well and living in the Brazilian rainforest!