TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Ads Never Ran Because the Campaign Believed They Were ‘Unusable.’

Before Joe Biden dropped out, his campaign team had a devil of a time trying to find footage from campaign events they could use that would demonstrate Biden’s ability to go “off script” and communicate with voters. According to the book “Original Sin” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, at one point, the campaign decided to stage a town hall with handpicked audience members and staffers. Biden was given the questions in advance, supposedly ensuring he would provide the kind of answers that would make for footage showing him in charge of his faculties and with a firm grasp of the facts. It was a failure. According to “Original Sin,” the event “went so poorly” that “people in the campaign determined the town hall yielded unusable material.” The event was closed to the press. Only his most fervent supporters were present and asking questions Biden knew were coming. “Biden had trouble. The campaign ultimately decided that the footage wasn’t usable,” according to one of Tapper/Alexander’s sources on the campaign.

As I wrote last week, in 2023, the New Yorker linked to Biden’s video announcing “his” reelection bid, but failed to reference how little Joe himself actually appears on camera during the video, and how despite all of the audio editing in the voice over, he’s still slurring some words — but no member of the DNC-MSM wanted to go first in fear of throwing the election to the Bad Orange Man, and losing their access to the Obama Biden White House.

The following year, the conservative New York Post* reported, “Biden mocked over number of jump cuts in Trump debate challenge video: ‘Like a Claymation film.’” But the Democrats acted like their media really was Pravda, and forgot that in an age of diversified media, voters were still going to actually see see how badly Biden was performing, and how he was being propped up by his party’s operatives with bylines.

This 14 second video had so many cuts its almost like a claymation film. https://t.co/DQznhMsznx — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 15, 2024

* A Murdoch newspaper, which was how Jake Tapper sneered away the Wall Street Journal’s reporting of Biden’s health declines in June of 2024: Wall Street Journal calls out Tapper for sneering at paper’s story about Biden’s decline.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board called out CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday for previously dismissing the paper’s June 2024 article about former President Joe Biden showing “signs of slipping.” The criticism comes as Tapper’s new book on Biden’s decline while in office is set to be released. “The Wall Street Journal reported, in a detailed piece on June 4, 2024, that those who observed Mr. Biden in person were concerned about his decline. Mr. Tapper quoted a White House dismissal of the story, including a sneer that the Journal is ‘owned by News Corp, which is run by the Murdochs,’ as if that rebutted the story. He then interviewed a Democrat who dismissed it,” the paper’s editorial board wrote, recalling a segment from Tapper’s CNN show, “The Lead,” from last year. “A more curious journalist would have explored if it were true, and maybe even done some of his own reporting. Only now does he tacitly admit the Journal was right,” the board added. The Journal reported at the time that the president was showing “signs of slipping,” as its reporters spoke to 45 lawmakers and administration officials about Biden’s mental faculties. Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson’s new book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” will be released on Tuesday. “The Biden senility coverup is also a media reckoning. Whenever someone dared to point out that Mr. Biden wasn’t up to the job, a praetorian media guard assembled to deny it. We could quote chapter and verse from many media sources, but one example worth citing is none other than Mr. Tapper. Grabien, the TV clip service, has compiled a montage of the CNN host casting doubt on those who cast doubt on Mr. Biden’s mental fitness,” the WSJ editors wrote.

Now that the campaign is concluded, and Jake needs to sell some books, can it can be told.